Plectrums of love

Most people have no idea that plectrums come in a huge range of sizes, shapes, thicknesses and densities.Most musicians have their favourite plectrum and multi instrumentalists like myself have a favourite plectrum for each instrument.For most guitar/mandolin type instruments, my plectrum of choice is a John Dunlop pink, 0.46mm plectrum, which I buy 100 at a time. They are very thin and flexible and help make the bright jangly sound I like, but they are quite fragile and seldom make it through more than a couple of gigs or rehearsals.This particular set, I took a nail file to, in order to make them heart shaped. 😁