De-Evolution

I suspect we are on the verge of forcing evolution into reverse. Our mobile phones are turning us into a race of hunchbacks, all spending many hours per day, bent over our tiny little doom-scrolling stations. We will no doubt end up developing long heavy tails to counterbalance and compensate for this development and our arms will shrink and we will end up with tiny little texting hands................ So basically, we will de-evolve back into a sort of T Rex type creature.



As for me.............. I refuse to have a mobile phone, and therefore, I spend a lot more time looking up, with my head in the clouds, so I am hoping to de-evolve into a pterodactyl. 😁