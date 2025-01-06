Previous
I am a firm believer................ by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1455

I am a firm believer................

that the most attractive thing a woman (or man for that matter) can wear, is a smile.

And I never get bored with Kitty's smile. We have been together for 27 years and that smile still melts my heart every time. 😁
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

@swillinbillyflynn
moni kozi
Your words are so beautiful
January 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Looking gorgeous as always.
January 6th, 2025  
