Previous
Photo 1456
Paddling
Eric the Seagull. (Deloris' youngest son) utilising one of the many Mevagissey luxury foot spars. 😆
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
3
1
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it.
4232
photos
137
followers
161
following
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
7th January 2025 1:19pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
seagull
,
eric
,
mevagissey
,
delores
Susan Wakely
ace
Is Eric playing statues.
January 7th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
handsome fella
January 7th, 2025
carol white
ace
A lovely capture
January 7th, 2025
