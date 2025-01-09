Sign up
Previous
Photo 1458
Tern
Someone told me that terns love eating cannabis seeds..............
It seems they want to see no tern left unstoned. 😁
Another bird making good use of the famous Mevagissey foot spa.
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
Canon EOS 850D
7th January 2025 1:21pm
Tags
tern
