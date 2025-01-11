Sign up
Previous
Photo 1460
Kitty and her son Karl
Huddling together for warmth on Mevagissey outer harbour wall. :)
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
4
2
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
4236
photos
138
followers
161
following
400% complete
View this month »
Tags
kitty
,
karl
,
mevagissey
Casablanca
ace
How lovely
January 11th, 2025
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha.....we were so huddling......it was some chilly...........am lovin' my new coat too.......Thank you XX
January 11th, 2025
Diana
ace
I love her beautiful coat too, what a fabulous shot of the two!
January 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very nice! I do love her coat! Very bohemian. =)
January 11th, 2025
