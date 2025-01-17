Previous
Sprawling in the sun by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1466

Sprawling in the sun

We can't seem to find a big enough cushion for Lady Luna. 😁
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
Annie D ace
😅
January 17th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, they always choose the smaller more unsuitable thing, don’t they? 😹
January 17th, 2025  
Kitty Hawke ace
Awww.....that is definitely a sprawl !
January 17th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Claiming her space regardless of cushion size.
January 17th, 2025  
