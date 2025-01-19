Previous
On this day in 1982 by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1468

On this day in 1982

@CuteaKitty gave birth to Quads. Hazel, Bekka, Karl and Craig. So today is their 43rd birthdays.

We don't get to see them all together much, as two of them live here in Cornwall and the other two live in Aylesbury.

However we are all meeting up tomorrow, So I'll try to post a shot of them as they are now. :)
Elisa Smith ace
Oh wow, that's a wonderful photo.
January 19th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Massive wow, she has always been an absolute beauty, eh? And what a wonderful picture of those four precious bundles. Hope they have a fantastic birthday.
January 19th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a beautiful mom with babes in her arms!
January 19th, 2025  
Diana ace
Omw how magical is that, such a wonderful capture of this beautiful family!
January 19th, 2025  
Babs ace
Oh wow what an amazing shot. Can't wait to see them now. Kitty really is a proud Mum fav
January 19th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
How utterly gorgeous 💕
January 19th, 2025  
