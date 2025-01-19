Sign up
Previous
Photo 1468
On this day in 1982
@CuteaKitty
gave birth to Quads. Hazel, Bekka, Karl and Craig. So today is their 43rd birthdays.
We don't get to see them all together much, as two of them live here in Cornwall and the other two live in Aylesbury.
However we are all meeting up tomorrow, So I'll try to post a shot of them as they are now. :)
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
6
6
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it.
4244
photos
139
followers
161
following
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
CanoScan 9000F Mark II
Exif
Sizes
Tags
kitty
,
quads
Elisa Smith
ace
Oh wow, that's a wonderful photo.
January 19th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Massive wow, she has always been an absolute beauty, eh? And what a wonderful picture of those four precious bundles. Hope they have a fantastic birthday.
January 19th, 2025
Mags
ace
What a beautiful mom with babes in her arms!
January 19th, 2025
Diana
ace
Omw how magical is that, such a wonderful capture of this beautiful family!
January 19th, 2025
Babs
ace
Oh wow what an amazing shot. Can't wait to see them now. Kitty really is a proud Mum fav
January 19th, 2025
Chrissie
ace
How utterly gorgeous 💕
January 19th, 2025
