from yesterdays photo https://365project.org/swillinbillyflynn/365-2021/2025-01-19 I managed to get 3 of the quads in one photo enjoying the traditional home made caterpillar birthday cake. Sadly the other quad was unable to attend the birthday celebrations due to his 11 month old son not being very well and them sitting in A&E with him all evening.But he is OK, just a touch of bronchitis.He is on medication and doing well.