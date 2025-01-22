Previous
Mevagissey lighthouse by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1471

Mevagissey lighthouse

The lamp in this lighthouse was originally run on pilchard oil until electricity came to the village.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
403% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
haha.....I think everything ran on pilchard oil backalong !
January 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact