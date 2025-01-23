The secret lives of mannequins #64

Surely that's not legal..... impersonating a super sexy police woman. 😁



We had a trip out to Wadebridge's infamous vintage and retro emporium. It has a bit of a reputation for selling some very sexy and dare I say "kinky" items.



Kitty purchased a couple of items.............. but I'll not be posting any pictures. Because that would definitely be illegal, 😆