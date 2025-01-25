Sign up
Photo 1474
These boots were made for walking......
but not very far I'm thinking. 😁
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
Swillin' Billy Fl...
@swillinbillyflynn
Tags
boots
carol white
Not for me, I think
January 25th, 2025
Beverley
Somehow we managed to walk in them, dance in them and repeat…
Super photo!!!
January 25th, 2025
