Previous
Photo 1478
Temptation
The unfortunate juxtaposition of these three garden ornaments at our local garden centre, gives a whole new twist to "The temptation of Christ".
After 40 days and 40 nights in the desert with these two, I wouldn't have thought he would of had the strength left to walk back to Jerusalem. 😁
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
4
1
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it.
4254
photos
139
followers
161
following
404% complete
View this month »
Tags
desert
,
garden
,
ornament
,
christ
,
temptation
,
jerusalem
moni kozi
Loook! Titties!!!!
January 29th, 2025
Nigel Rogers
ace
Ha ha, very true!
January 29th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Did you buy them?
January 29th, 2025
Mags
ace
They are lovely!
January 29th, 2025
