Temptation by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1478

Temptation

The unfortunate juxtaposition of these three garden ornaments at our local garden centre, gives a whole new twist to "The temptation of Christ".

After 40 days and 40 nights in the desert with these two, I wouldn't have thought he would of had the strength left to walk back to Jerusalem. 😁
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it.
Photo Details

moni kozi
Loook! Titties!!!!
January 29th, 2025  
Nigel Rogers ace
Ha ha, very true!
January 29th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Did you buy them?
January 29th, 2025  
Mags ace
They are lovely!
January 29th, 2025  
