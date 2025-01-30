Previous
And there I was.............. by swillinbillyflynn
And there I was..............

..... thinking I had married a classy, sophisticated lady. I don't think she learned that move at finishing school.

At least it was just prosecco...... the last time I saw her do that, it was vodka. 😁
30th January 2025

Kitty Hawke ace
haha.......caught in the act...............and the vodka 'incident' was over 20 years ago I'll have you know !!
January 30th, 2025  
