Have you ever wondered.......... by swillinbillyflynn
Have you ever wondered..........

What sort of soft toys a pirate has?

Well now you know. 😁
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it.
Diana ace
I had to giggle at this, I do find them appropriate though ;-)
January 31st, 2025  
Kitty Hawke ace
Awww.....our little woolly friends.....
January 31st, 2025  
Casablanca ace
I love ‘em! 🏴‍☠️
January 31st, 2025  
moni kozi
Mermaids, what else? Maybe some swords and knives and hats... but not sure if these fall into the toy category
January 31st, 2025  
Nigel Rogers ace
Where's the knitted bottle of rum?
January 31st, 2025  
