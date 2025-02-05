Previous
Luna by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1485

Luna

She seems obsessed with sitting on my guitar case at every opportunity she gets. I'm not sure it looks very comfortable, but she seems happy enough. 😁
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
406% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chrissie ace
Suits her! Adorable capture.
February 5th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
My son’s guitar teacher had a cat. He would regularly emerge from class to find the cat curled up inside his guitar case and purring madly with an “I dare you to tell me to move” look on her nose end!
February 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact