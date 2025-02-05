Sign up
Previous
Photo 1485
Luna
She seems obsessed with sitting on my guitar case at every opportunity she gets. I'm not sure it looks very comfortable, but she seems happy enough. 😁
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
2
2
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
Tags
guitar
,
case
,
luna
Chrissie
ace
Suits her! Adorable capture.
February 5th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
My son’s guitar teacher had a cat. He would regularly emerge from class to find the cat curled up inside his guitar case and purring madly with an “I dare you to tell me to move” look on her nose end!
February 5th, 2025
