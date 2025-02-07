Previous
Phoenix by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1487

Phoenix

Once gleaming in the showroom.
Once someone's pride and joy.
Lovingly waxed and polished
Much elbow grease employed

At the heart of happy memories.
So many tales to tell,
Of adventures and of romance,
It served the family well.

But then a newer model
Caught the owners eye,
And to their trusty workhorse,
they sadly said good bye.

Many not so careful owners
brought on it's sad decline
two hundred thousand on the clock
A good time for it to die.

Now here on the scrap heap,
awaiting the moment when
It will rise from the furnace,
And like the phoenix rise again.

Maybe as a fridge or cooker
or perhaps another car
but buyer please beware.....
It may remember who you are.


7th February 2025

