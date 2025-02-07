Phoenix

Once gleaming in the showroom.

Once someone's pride and joy.

Lovingly waxed and polished

Much elbow grease employed



At the heart of happy memories.

So many tales to tell,

Of adventures and of romance,

It served the family well.



But then a newer model

Caught the owners eye,

And to their trusty workhorse,

they sadly said good bye.



Many not so careful owners

brought on it's sad decline

two hundred thousand on the clock

A good time for it to die.



Now here on the scrap heap,

awaiting the moment when

It will rise from the furnace,

And like the phoenix rise again.



Maybe as a fridge or cooker

or perhaps another car

but buyer please beware.....

It may remember who you are.





