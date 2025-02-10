Sign up
Photo 1490
I find it quite upsetting........
that there isn't an onomatopoeia type word, to describe the sound of someone suddenly appearing on a mat. 😁
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
0
1
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
4266
photos
139
followers
161
following
408% complete
View this month »
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
1488
1489
1490
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
10th February 2025 4:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
kitty
,
mat
,
onomatopoeia
