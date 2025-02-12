Previous
Waiting by swillinbillyflynn
Waiting

For the boat to come in.

The fish shed in Mevagissey is always a favourite perch for the gulls. A good view of the fishing boats, the fish and chip shop and the ice cream parlour. They are like a bunch of feathery gargoyles. 😁
12th February 2025

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
Beverley ace
Super photo… patiently waiting
February 12th, 2025  
Felicity Macdonald-Smith
Getting your gulls in a row!
February 12th, 2025  
