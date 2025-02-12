Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1492
Waiting
For the boat to come in.
The fish shed in Mevagissey is always a favourite perch for the gulls. A good view of the fishing boats, the fish and chip shop and the ice cream parlour. They are like a bunch of feathery gargoyles. 😁
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
4268
photos
139
followers
161
following
408% complete
View this month »
1485
1486
1487
1488
1489
1490
1491
1492
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seagulls
,
mevagissey
Beverley
ace
Super photo… patiently waiting
February 12th, 2025
Felicity Macdonald-Smith
Getting your gulls in a row!
February 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close