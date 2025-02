Caroline and Delores, caught here practicing "Belle nuit, รด nuit d'amour" from Jacques Offenbach's final opera. A duet for soprano and mezzo-soprano, it is considered the most beautiful and famous barcarolle ever written.Young Desdemona seems to think a little more practice might be needed.๐Ÿ˜Have a listen here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eTyxSjeSfCE