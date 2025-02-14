Previous
Love birds by swillinbillyflynn
Love birds

Happy valentines day to you all.

We are off this morning for a "dirty weekend" in Penzance. Staying in our favourite hotel and partaking of their legendary all you can eat Italian buffet tonight. There will probably be bubbly beverages and gratuitous fornication involved. 💘😁💘
ace
Kitty Hawke ace
haha.............ooohhhh....the possibilities !!!! :)
February 14th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Too much information. Have a great weekend.
February 14th, 2025  
