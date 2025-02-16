Previous
Jackdaw by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1496

Jackdaw

Some people think jackdaws are black. They are very wrong.

I love the Corvid family. Crows, Ravens, Rooks, Magpies, Choughs, Jackdaws and not forgetting the Jays. Beautiful and extremely intelligent birds that very much appeal to my dark gothic heart. 🐦‍⬛🖤
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Swillin' Billy Fl...

@swillinbillyflynn
409% complete

Beverley
Beautiful photo…brillant
February 16th, 2025  
Mags
Beautiful closeup!
February 16th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨
terrific detailed capture!
February 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Lovely colour tones in the feathers.
February 16th, 2025  
