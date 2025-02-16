Sign up
Previous
Photo 1496
Jackdaw
Some people think jackdaws are black. They are very wrong.
I love the Corvid family. Crows, Ravens, Rooks, Magpies, Choughs, Jackdaws and not forgetting the Jays. Beautiful and extremely intelligent birds that very much appeal to my dark gothic heart. 🐦⬛🖤
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
4
3
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
4272
photos
139
followers
161
following
409% complete
View this month »
1489
1490
1491
1492
1493
1494
1495
1496
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
jackdaw
Beverley
ace
Beautiful photo…brillant
February 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful closeup!
February 16th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
terrific detailed capture!
February 16th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely colour tones in the feathers.
February 16th, 2025
