The money tree by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1499

The money tree

In some places in the UK it is considered to bring good luck if you hammer a coin into a tree or a tree stump.

This example is in the Lost gardens of Heligan
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Swillin' Billy Fl...

@swillinbillyflynn
@swillinbillyflynn
Aleksandra ace
I am not sure if the trees are very happy about this belief 👀 great shot though !
February 19th, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
A good shot.
February 19th, 2025  
