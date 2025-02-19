Sign up
Previous
Photo 1499
The money tree
In some places in the UK it is considered to bring good luck if you hammer a coin into a tree or a tree stump.
This example is in the Lost gardens of Heligan
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
2
2
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
4275
photos
139
followers
161
following
Tags
tree
,
money
Aleksandra
ace
I am not sure if the trees are very happy about this belief 👀 great shot though !
February 19th, 2025
Gillian Brown
ace
A good shot.
February 19th, 2025
