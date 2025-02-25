Sign up
Photo 1505
Definitely my cup of tea
Nothing starts Kitty's day better than a nice big cup of tea. 😁
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
3
1
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
4281
photos
139
followers
161
following
Tags
portrait
,
tea
,
kitty
L. H.
ace
Very pretty lady and funny title.
February 25th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely.
February 25th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Nice portrait. Can’t beat a morning cup of tea!
February 25th, 2025
