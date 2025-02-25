Previous
Definitely my cup of tea by swillinbillyflynn
Definitely my cup of tea

Nothing starts Kitty's day better than a nice big cup of tea. 😁
ace
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
L. H. ace
Very pretty lady and funny title.
February 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
February 25th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Nice portrait. Can’t beat a morning cup of tea!
February 25th, 2025  
