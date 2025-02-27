Sign up
Photo 1507
Dream
In this world, where so many of us have to struggle just to survive, we should always find time to dream. This the key, because, the struggle feels much easier when we know what we are struggling to achieve. 😁
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
3
4
Casablanca
ace
I like that a lot
February 27th, 2025
Mags
ace
Well said and a lovely idea!
February 27th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Wonderful sentiment, just what’s needed right now
February 27th, 2025
