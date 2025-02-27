Previous
Dream by swillinbillyflynn
Dream

In this world, where so many of us have to struggle just to survive, we should always find time to dream. This the key, because, the struggle feels much easier when we know what we are struggling to achieve. 😁
Casablanca ace
I like that a lot
February 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
Well said and a lovely idea!
February 27th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Wonderful sentiment, just what’s needed right now
February 27th, 2025  
