We ran into this little guy by swillinbillyflynn
We ran into this little guy

Not sure who or what he is or what he did, to deserve being treated this way............ but he looks like fun. 😁
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it.
Andrew-Bede Allsop
A House-Elf from the Harry Potter books. See https://harrypotter.fandom.com/wiki/House-elf
March 1st, 2025  
JackieR 🤓
@allsop that's not Dobby!!!
March 1st, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@30pics4jackiesdiamond May not be but it is a House-Elf I think.
March 1st, 2025  
JackieR 🤓
@allsop nahh they're not caged, otherwise how can they do their work?? They're imprisoned by magic, broken only by their master giving them a piece of clothing.
Reckon it's a Spielberg Gremlin?
March 1st, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Fair enough.
March 1st, 2025  
JackieR 🤓
@allsop oh dear I am a Potter head aren't I??!!

Apologies Billy for taking over your photo's thread x
March 1st, 2025  
