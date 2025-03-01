Sign up
Photo 1509
We ran into this little guy
Not sure who or what he is or what he did, to deserve being treated this way............ but he looks like fun. 😁
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
6
1
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
4285
photos
139
followers
161
following
413% complete
1502
1503
1504
1505
1506
1507
1508
1509
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
28th February 2025 3:14pm
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
A House-Elf from the Harry Potter books. See
https://harrypotter.fandom.com/wiki/House-elf
March 1st, 2025
JackieR 🤓
ace
@allsop
that's not Dobby!!!
March 1st, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
May not be but it is a House-Elf I think.
March 1st, 2025
JackieR 🤓
ace
@allsop
nahh they're not caged, otherwise how can they do their work?? They're imprisoned by magic, broken only by their master giving them a piece of clothing.
Reckon it's a Spielberg Gremlin?
March 1st, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Fair enough.
March 1st, 2025
JackieR 🤓
ace
@allsop
oh dear I am a Potter head aren't I??!!
Apologies Billy for taking over your photo's thread x
March 1st, 2025
Reckon it's a Spielberg Gremlin?
Apologies Billy for taking over your photo's thread x