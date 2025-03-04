Sign up
Previous
Photo 1512
Everyone knows their place
These coasters come in handy in my recording studio, so that everyone knows who's drink is who's.
However, I like it when we are recording Changelings tracks as I get four drinks all to myself. I do have a second "singer" coaster reserved for my fellow Changeling Shelley. 😆
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
1
0
Casablanca
ace
LOL!! What happens when you are the singer AND the guitarist...
March 4th, 2025
