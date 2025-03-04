Previous
Everyone knows their place by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1512

Everyone knows their place

These coasters come in handy in my recording studio, so that everyone knows who's drink is who's.

However, I like it when we are recording Changelings tracks as I get four drinks all to myself. I do have a second "singer" coaster reserved for my fellow Changeling Shelley. 😆
Casablanca ace
LOL!! What happens when you are the singer AND the guitarist...
March 4th, 2025  
