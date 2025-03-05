Sign up
Previous
Photo 1513
Some people say
You can tell a lot about a people by looking at their fridge magnets........ I'm saying nothing. 😁
5th March 2025
5th Mar 25
0
0
Swillin' Billy Fl...
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it.
2
365 - 2021 onwards
Canon EOS 850D
27th February 2025 3:36pm
Tags
fridge
,
magnets
