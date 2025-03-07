Do you vape?

I'm not a great fan of vaping, never tried it, never will. I suppose it is better than smoking. (I gave up smoking 20 years ago), If it helps some smokers to give up, that's all for the good. However, It's still an unnecessary addiction and a way of pumping dubious chemicals into your body.



Apart from any thing else, I just don't like the word much. I wouldn't want to be known as someone who vapes, or be seen vaping in public. It all sounds a bit vapid, vacuous and vacant to me. I'm sure they could have found a better description for it...... like aesthetic infusing, or fragrant absorption. Do you absorb?, or are you an "aesthetic infuser" sounds much more appealing. 😁



But, having said all that, this artwork on a "Vape Cafe" window, did appeal to me.