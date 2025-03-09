Sign up
Photo 1517
Polaroids
Do you remember how revolutionary Polaroids were, Instant memories. I have a few of my favourites stuck to our central heating boiler.
I actually have a couple of old Polaroid cameras in my collection...... I wonder if you can still get the film packs for them
I seem to be having a bit of a nostalgia fest this weekend. 😆
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which is...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
27th February 2025 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitty
,
polaroids
,
boiler
Kitty Hawke
ace
Oh my good grief.............:)
March 9th, 2025
