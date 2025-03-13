Previous
Geraldine and John by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1521

Geraldine and John

See the happy couple so inseparable. If you don't get the reference, you are obviously not a Joe Jackson fan....... and you really should be.

Tune - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-jr1TIB9HWE

Love Joe Jackson, and his bass player,Graham Maby, who was a huge influence on my bass playing back in the late 70's

13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Pat Knowles ace
Love it when birds if any sort get names!
March 13th, 2025  
