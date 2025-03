Gig parking in Fowey

With incidental swans. 😁



For those not familiar, gigs are a form of Cornish rowing boat. Gig racing is major sport here in Cornwall.



Being half Irish, I should wish you all a happy St. Patrick's day. I always find it interesting that St. Patrick was actually Cornish, and the patron saint of Cornwall, St. Piran, was actually Irish. Obviously some sort of cultural exchange going on there. ☘️