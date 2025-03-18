Sign up
Previous
Photo 1526
Kitty
Soaking up a bit of window sunshine.
The sun is shining but the wind is howling outside. Come on Spring, get your act together. We are in need of a few wine'o'clocks on the patio here. 😁
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
2
1
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which is...
4302
photos
138
followers
162
following
418% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
27th February 2025 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
kitty
,
wind
Kitty Hawke
ace
Yes indeed.......bring it on.......I am so ready !
March 18th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
It's a-comin'......
March 18th, 2025
