Kitty by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1526

Kitty

Soaking up a bit of window sunshine.

The sun is shining but the wind is howling outside. Come on Spring, get your act together. We are in need of a few wine'o'clocks on the patio here. 😁
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Swillin' Billy Fl...

@swillinbillyflynn
Kitty Hawke ace
Yes indeed.......bring it on.......I am so ready !
March 18th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
It's a-comin'......
March 18th, 2025  
