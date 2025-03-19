Sign up
Previous
Photo 1527
Doris
The black back seagull.
I often wonder how gulls manage to run about quite so energetically on those skinny little legs.
If someone drops a chip a hundred meters away, I think Doris here, would give Usain Bolt a run for his money. 😁
19th March 2025
19th Mar 25
1
1
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which is...
4303
photos
138
followers
162
following
418% complete
View this month »
1520
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
1527
1
1
1
365 - 2021 onwards
Canon EOS 850D
9th March 2025 2:30pm
black
nature
bird
gull
back
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of Doris.
March 19th, 2025
