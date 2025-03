Off to Cockwood this morning

So, if anybody is near Cockwood in Devon this weekend, 22nd - 23rd March, "Captain and the Blades", (That's Me, Kitty, Shelly Shiraz and our very special guest Belladonna the Poisoner, will be performing at the Cockwood Shanty Festival. Rocky pirate sea shanties galore.

Do come and join us.😆



We will be performing at the following venues.



Saturday

7pm The Anchor Inn Marquee

9pm The British Legion



Sunday

12.30pm St. Pauls Church

2pm The British Legion

4pm The Anchor Inn



