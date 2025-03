Captain and the Blades

Performing at the Cockwood British Legion club.



From left to right we have the delightful Belladonna The Poisoner, the amazing Shelley The Blade Shiraz, my good self and the fabulous Kitty Hawke.



We did 5 gigs over the two days including 3 gigs in 5 hours on the Sunday, which was bloody hard work, but we all had great fun and thoroughly enjoyed ourselves. Needless to say we all slept well on Sunday night.