A choir of angels..........

Eeeerm.... possibly not.



Captain and The Blades performing an unplugged set in St. Paul's Church, as part of the Cockwood Shanty Festival this weekend.



There was a large, enthusiastic crowd in the pews, including the vicar and his wife, who despite the bawdy nature of some of our material, thoroughly enjoyed our set. I suspect it was the first time they had seen the church that full in years. 😁



I can confirm that those tankards did not contain any grog.... it was water, honest. I know because I personally filled them up from the font. We had great fun dodging the lightning bolts during the set. ⚡😆⚡

