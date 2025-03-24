Previous
A choir of angels.......... by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1532

A choir of angels..........

Eeeerm.... possibly not.

Captain and The Blades performing an unplugged set in St. Paul's Church, as part of the Cockwood Shanty Festival this weekend.

There was a large, enthusiastic crowd in the pews, including the vicar and his wife, who despite the bawdy nature of some of our material, thoroughly enjoyed our set. I suspect it was the first time they had seen the church that full in years. 😁

I can confirm that those tankards did not contain any grog.... it was water, honest. I know because I personally filled them up from the font. We had great fun dodging the lightning bolts during the set. ⚡😆⚡
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which is...
419% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
haha....that was good fun.......a very lovely old church building too.
March 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact