Some of the Pirates of St. Piran crew by swillinbillyflynn
Who came to support Captain and the Blades at the Cockwood Shanty festival at the weekend. A great time was had by all. 😁

If any of you were wondering, what Captain and the Blades are all about and what we sound like, check us out here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9KFuZ9QH650
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

@swillinbillyflynn
