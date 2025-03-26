Sign up
Previous
Photo 1534
Golden Eagle
I have always wondered why Churches all have gold eagles as lecterns. So I looked it up.
Apparently, the bird’s strength and ability to soar high reflect the power of the words spoken from the lectern, adding a sense of gravitas and power to them.
So now you know. :)
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
0
0
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which is...
4310
photos
138
followers
162
following
420% complete
1527
1528
1529
1530
1531
1532
1533
1534
Views
2
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
DSC-HX60
Taken
23rd March 2025 12:30pm
Tags
gold
,
lectern
,
eagle
