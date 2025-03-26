Previous
Golden Eagle by swillinbillyflynn
Golden Eagle

I have always wondered why Churches all have gold eagles as lecterns. So I looked it up.

Apparently, the bird’s strength and ability to soar high reflect the power of the words spoken from the lectern, adding a sense of gravitas and power to them.

So now you know. :)
Swillin' Billy Fl...

@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it.
