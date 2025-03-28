Previous
Squid Ink Gin? really? by swillinbillyflynn
Squid Ink Gin? really?

The stuff you find in a Cornish off license............ 🤮

28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Casablanca ace
I think I’ll pass….
March 28th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
At the right price I would try it¿
March 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
LOL! Have you tried Captain Morgan's Tattoo? It's purple like tattoo ink. =) Pretty good over ice in a glass.
March 28th, 2025  
