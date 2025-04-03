Previous
Alien pods by swillinbillyflynn
Alien pods

The gunnera are bursting into life in Heligan gardens.

They always remind me of that old film "Invasion of the body snatchers. But, I'm sure none of you are old enough to remember it. 😁
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Swillin' Billy Fl...

@swillinbillyflynn
Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
haha.....Yes I am that old !
April 3rd, 2025  
