Photo 1542
Photo 1542
Alien pods
The gunnera are bursting into life in Heligan gardens.
They always remind me of that old film "Invasion of the body snatchers. But, I'm sure none of you are old enough to remember it. 😁
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
1
1
Tags
heligan
,
gunnera
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha.....Yes I am that old !
April 3rd, 2025
