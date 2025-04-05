Sign up
Previous
Photo 1544
The apple arch showing a few buds
In the fruit and veg garden at Heligan.
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
4
3
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which is...
4320
photos
138
followers
162
following
423% complete
1537
1538
1539
1540
1541
1542
1543
1544
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
28th March 2025 12:50pm
Tags
apple
,
arch
,
heligan
Kitty Hawke
ace
There will be lovely apple blossom in a few weeks.............:)
April 5th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and symmetry, it must look stunning when in full bloom.
April 5th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous archway.
April 5th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Striking view
April 5th, 2025
