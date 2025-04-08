Breakfast With Kitty

There is good news and bad news this week...............



Bad news - Kitty's ancient laptop has died.



Good news - We have bought a new shiny Acer Aspire to replace it.



Bad news - Kitty's trusty point and shoot camera doesn't work under Windows 11. (not a lot of old hardware does it would seem).



Good news - I have bequeathed my trusty Sony Cybershot G pocket size camera to her to keep her going.



Bad news - I have had to order a new Sony Cybershot G for me to use.



Good news - it arrived this morning and I had a chance to try it out on Kitty over breakfast. It seems to be working rather well.



So a bit of an expensive week, but all's well that ends well..... and breakfast with Kitty is always a most edifying experience. 😁



