Previous
Photo 1547
Breakfast With Kitty
There is good news and bad news this week...............
Bad news - Kitty's ancient laptop has died.
Good news - We have bought a new shiny Acer Aspire to replace it.
Bad news - Kitty's trusty point and shoot camera doesn't work under Windows 11. (not a lot of old hardware does it would seem).
Good news - I have bequeathed my trusty Sony Cybershot G pocket size camera to her to keep her going.
Bad news - I have had to order a new Sony Cybershot G for me to use.
Good news - it arrived this morning and I had a chance to try it out on Kitty over breakfast. It seems to be working rather well.
So a bit of an expensive week, but all's well that ends well..... and breakfast with Kitty is always a most edifying experience. 😁
8th April 2025
8th Apr 25
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which is...
Tags
portrait
kitty
breakfast
g
sony
cybershot
Krista Marson
ace
Ah, silver linings :)
April 8th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ah the joys of technology changing while you drink your tea! Super collage of your beauty ❤️
April 8th, 2025
summerfield
ace
nothing is too expensive for Ms. Kitty. i wonder how many lifetimes she has lived; she seems so content and there's something peaceful that shines through her even in photographs. great shots. i love it. aces!
April 8th, 2025
