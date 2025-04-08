Previous
Breakfast With Kitty by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1547

Breakfast With Kitty

There is good news and bad news this week...............

Bad news - Kitty's ancient laptop has died.

Good news - We have bought a new shiny Acer Aspire to replace it.

Bad news - Kitty's trusty point and shoot camera doesn't work under Windows 11. (not a lot of old hardware does it would seem).

Good news - I have bequeathed my trusty Sony Cybershot G pocket size camera to her to keep her going.

Bad news - I have had to order a new Sony Cybershot G for me to use.

Good news - it arrived this morning and I had a chance to try it out on Kitty over breakfast. It seems to be working rather well.

So a bit of an expensive week, but all's well that ends well..... and breakfast with Kitty is always a most edifying experience. 😁

8th April 2025 8th Apr 25

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which is...
423% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Krista Marson ace
Ah, silver linings :)
April 8th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ah the joys of technology changing while you drink your tea! Super collage of your beauty ❤️
April 8th, 2025  
summerfield ace
nothing is too expensive for Ms. Kitty. i wonder how many lifetimes she has lived; she seems so content and there's something peaceful that shines through her even in photographs. great shots. i love it. aces!
April 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact