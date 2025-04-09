Previous
When we get home from shopping....... by swillinbillyflynn
When we get home from shopping.......

Lia and Luna seem to think we have been out hunting, and expect their share of whatever we have caught. 🐁🐭

Which makes putting the cat food away a little difficult. 🐈🐈😄
9th April 2025

@swillinbillyflynn
Kitty Hawke
haha....yes indeed.........especially with 'cupboard cat' in residence.....
April 9th, 2025  
Annie D
hahaha- this is delightful
April 9th, 2025  
