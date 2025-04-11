Sign up
Previous
Photo 1550
With your love light shining,
every cloud has a silver lining.
5 points for the song,
and 5 points for the singer.
💖
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
6
0
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it.
4326
photos
138
followers
162
following
424% complete
1543
1544
1545
1546
1547
1548
1549
1550
Views
9
Comments
6
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
8th April 2025 9:05pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
light
,
love
Beverley
ace
Beautiful to see & read this morning… fabulous
April 11th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
You transported me back to my parties of the 70's and the massed slightly inebriated dancing and singing of the whole crowd to this song. Memories! Nice shot
April 11th, 2025
Gillian Brown
ace
Hold Me Close. I was a David Essex fan!
April 11th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Ah lovely
April 11th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Hold Me Close, Don't Let Me Go!! The gorgeous David Essex
A lovely ear worm to have on my train journey
April 11th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so hold me close don't let me know, oh no lol
April 11th, 2025
A lovely ear worm to have on my train journey