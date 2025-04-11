Previous
With your love light shining, by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1550

With your love light shining,

every cloud has a silver lining.

5 points for the song,

and 5 points for the singer.

💖
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which is...
424% complete

Beverley ace
Beautiful to see & read this morning… fabulous
April 11th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
You transported me back to my parties of the 70's and the massed slightly inebriated dancing and singing of the whole crowd to this song. Memories! Nice shot
April 11th, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
Hold Me Close. I was a David Essex fan!
April 11th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Ah lovely
April 11th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Hold Me Close, Don't Let Me Go!! The gorgeous David Essex
A lovely ear worm to have on my train journey
April 11th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so hold me close don't let me know, oh no lol
April 11th, 2025  
