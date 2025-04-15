Pirates

These pictures are proudly displayed in the windows of The Old Meadery in Penzance. Often frequented by buccaneers, smugglers, vagabonds, nair-do-wells, Harlots, strumpets, cut throats, skulking loafers and ladies of negotiable virtue. There is much singing, carousing, fornicating, shenanigans and banging of tankards on the tables. If you manage to escape with any shred of your dignity intact and your shirt still on your back, you have done very well indeed.



Us pirates feel very much at home in this environment. However things can get a little boisterous and a tad messy as the evening draws on. 😁