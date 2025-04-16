More Pirates

Me and some of the Pirates of St. Piran crew. We had a day out to Jamaica Inn, up on Bodmin Moor, at the weekend. It is the legendry coaching inn made famous by Daphne Du Maurier in her novel of the same name. It has been the haunt of pirates and smugglers since it was built in 1750



We went to see our friends "Reivers Gallows" performing there.



So here is the rogues gallery from the day.



With Violet The Destroyer, Kitty Hawke, Myself, Aggie Sly Dog Haynes, Thieving Stuart Smith, Chrys P Bacon, Shelley The Blade Shiraz and Cassandra Wytchazel. A scurvy bunch of miscreants that I am very proud to call my crew, my friends, my tribe, my pirate family and my bandmates. And a brilliant time was had by all. 🏴‍☠️😁⚔️