Photo 1556
Ripples
Everybody makes them.......... but some make bigger ripples than others........ Some create Tsunamis and tidal waves, with no care about how they effect other people.
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which is...
Tags
fountain
,
ripples
,
heligan
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
How true is that. Sadly.
Nice pic.
April 17th, 2025
