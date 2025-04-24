Previous
Polruan Ferry by swillinbillyflynn
Polruan Ferry

Fowey is one of those rare places, that tends to rely on ferries, water taxis, and their own boats to get about. I suppose it's because getting between Fowey and Polruan is a 3 minute boat trip but 20 minutes by road.
24th April 2025

