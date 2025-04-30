Packing my hat and boots

Ready for a long weekend in Brixham. We will be performing with the Pirates of St. Piran as part of the annual Brixham Pirate Festival.



If any of you are in the area, do come and join in the fun, and do come an say hi, it would be great to meet you. 😁



We will be performing -

Saturday - Main Stage - 11am

Saturday - The Birdcage - 8.30pm 'til10.30pm

Sunday - Main Stage - 3pm



An them's as dies 'll be the lucky ones



